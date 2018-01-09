No new avian flu in Western Cape in two months at previously uninfected farms

No new cases of avian flu had been confirmed at previously uninfected poultry farms in the Western Cape since the end of October, the province’s MEC for economic opportunities, Alan Winde, said Tuesday.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was first detected in the Western Cape in August. The total number of cases for the country now stands at 107, of which 75 are in the Western Cape.

In December there was a recurrence of avian flu at a previously infected farm, which is still under quarantine. Winde urged poultry owners to remain vigilant and to maintain strict biosecurity measures.

"The halting of new infections in our poultry industry is positive news, but we must remain extremely cautious due to infections among our wild bird population. Restocking of poultry farms continues in Gauteng, and our vets are working with local farmers to make sure their houses are clean so they can start the restocking process," Winde said.

Poultry farms can be declared officially free of HPAI 42 days after the first effective disinfection. Once the property is declared HPAI free, the quarantine can be lifted. To date, quarantine has been lifted on one commercial broiler breeder farm.

The culling of chickens due to the outbreak of avian flu has seen a rise in food prices related to poultry. Louw Pienaar, economist at the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries reported that the price of eggs in SA has risen 16.9% when comparing November 2016 to November 2017: "The biggest price shock has been in the Western Cape, where the price of 18 eggs increased from R38.42 to R42.66 between September and October of last year."