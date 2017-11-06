Surgeons for Little Lives gets funding for breast-milk unit at Chris Hani Baragwanath

Surgeons for Little Lives, a nonprofit organisation that improves the lives of children and babies in state-run hospitals, has received a funding boost from the Impilo Yesizwe (Health of the Nation) trust.

The trust was established by Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) in October 2010 to participate in the MTN black economic empowerment (BEE) transaction. Along with the Imfundo Yesizwe (Education of the Nation) and Intuthuko Yesizwe (Development of the Nation) trusts, it entered into partnership agreements with RMB, which, as founding partner, funded the trusts on an arm’s-length basis to participate in the transaction.

In November 2016, the MTN BEE transaction unwound. Each trust received about R5.2-million in net profit from the partnerships, to be distributed to public benefit organisations operating in health, education and social development.

These donations fall outside RMB’s corporate social investment spend as a percentage of after-tax profits. Instead, RMB has applied its intellectual capital, balance sheet and structuring expertise to participate in a transaction for the ultimate benefit of others.

The first of these distributions took place in the resource- and fund-scarce healthcare sector. South African doctors are among the best in the world, but through circumstances beyond their control cannot always provide the best standard of care. Limited resources mean only basic care is available to their patients and their families in large, overburdened state hospitals. It takes longer for children to recover after surgery and complications are more likely to set in.

Surgeons for Little Lives, run by a small group of paediatric surgeons and ordinary people committed to helping children who require life-changing surgery, was chosen as the beneficiary of the health trust. The organisation aligns with the RMB principles of good people doing great things by making rare and specialist skills available to those who need it most.

It was established to raise the level of care given to patients in the paediatric surgery wards of hospitals in the greater Gauteng area to world-class standards. Its chairman is Prof Jerome Loveland, head of paediatric surgery at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and the University of the Witwatersrand.

An immediate priority for Surgeons for Little Lives is to raise money to build a lactation and breast-milk facility at Chris Hani Baragwanath. It will include breast-milk expressing rooms, a milk processing plant, a breast-milk bank, a transport network and an ante- and postnatal education facility.