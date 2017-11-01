National / Health

CONTROL PROGRAMME

SA likely to miss 2018 target on wiping out malaria

Health officials step up scrutiny of SA’s malaria control programme after sharp rise in cases

01 November 2017 - 05:51 Tamar Kahn
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Scientists were stepping up their surveillance of SA’s malaria-control programme as the country confronts a surge in cases, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases disclosed on Tuesday.

The uptick not only poses a health risk but also means SA is likely to miss its target of eliminating malaria by 2018.

The 2017 malaria season, which peaked in May, was worse than the year before, as high rainfall, humidity and ambient temperature created the perfect conditions for malaria transmission.

This year’s unusually mild winter allowed mosquitos and parasites to continue to breed and led to an early start to the current season, which began in August.

While the several thousand confirmed cases in 2017 were far fewer than the 67,000 cases reported in the malaria epidemic of 2000, it is a significant increase on 2016. The rise is causing concern among officials, who are stepping up their scrutiny of SA’s malaria control programme.

"We can never attribute outbreaks to just [the] weather and always need to check the quality of any spraying programme, the presence of insecticide resistance and any change to the malaria vectors," said institute deputy director Lucille Blumberg. There was no evidence of drug resistance, she said.

KwaZulu-Natal was moving towards elimination of malaria, she said, but the targets would need to be reset for Mpumalanga and Limpopo. The rise in the number of cases had been particularly severe in Limpopo and in the Bushbuckridge area in Mpumalanga.

There had been a modest increase in malaria cases in and around the Kruger National Park, which was reviewing its malaria-control programmes, Blumberg said. "The risks in Kruger and surrounding areas remain relatively low, so there is no reason not to visit."

Seven reasons we don’t need to panic about the plague in SA

There has been a bit of a flap after a warning from the World Health Organisation, but there are good reasons not to be alarmed
National
4 days ago

Interim recommendation for mosquito net with new class of insecticide

The World Health Organisation’s provisional recommendation means it still has to evaluate the net’s public health effect
World
3 months ago

Kruger Park warns of malaria outbreak due to heavy rain

Despite winter approaching, the park’s management suggests extra precautions when visiting, such as mosquito repellents and prophylaxes
National
5 months ago

Disease carriers put a fly in the gene-editing ointment

In the man versus insect fight for the eradication of diseases such as zika, yellow fever and dengue fever, the insects are winning
World
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Billions needed to fill health department posts
National / Health
2.
SA likely to miss 2018 target on wiping out ...
National / Health
3.
MPs weigh in on racialisation of murder rate
National
4.
D-day looming for Bathabile Dlamini for viable ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.