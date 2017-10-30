Advocates in the Life Esidimeni hearings testified on Monday that they do not know where former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu is‚ and have asked her lawyers to reveal her address‚ so they can subpoena her.

City Press initially reported that Mahlangu was at the London School of Economics‚ but the university confirmed to the Mail and Guardian’s Bhekisisa Centre that Mahlangu is not registered there.

Mahlangu led the project to close down Life Esidimeni hospitals‚ despite warnings from psychiatrists‚ civil society and families not to‚ after which more than 118 psychiatric patients had died by February this year after being moved to often unlicensed non-governmental organisations (NGO).

Arbitration hearing Judge Dikgang Moseneke said Mahlangu and two other officials who led the project‚ Makgoba Manamela and Barney Selebano‚ have no choice but to appear at the hearings.

Evidence leader Patrick Ngutshana said on Monday that Mahlangu has said she will "only be available from January 29 to 31 2018" to appear at the hearing. But Moseneke said the hearing had to wrap up this year.

Ngutshana said: "We have decided to issue a subpoena for [Mahlangu] to appear on December 6. The only difficulty we are trying to resolve is to get the details of her whereabouts. The attorneys have asked her [attorneys] for her actual address‚ so we know where the subpoena can be served."

Manamela‚ who implemented the move from Life Esidimeni‚ was supposed to appear at the hearings on Monday morning. She was subpoenaed to appear‚ but her attorneys found an error on the date and time of the subpoena, Section 27 advocate Nikki Stein told the hearing.

Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba‚ who investigated the saga‚ recommended that "Manamela and Selebano be suspended for gross misconduct and/or incompetence". Together‚ the two are appealing the report‚ and remain on suspension, earning salaries.

The second reason Manamela refused to appear at the hearings on Monday‚ her attorneys said‚ is that she is appealing the ombudsman’s report.