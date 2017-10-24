Compensation for Esidimeni families a hot potato

Phumzile Motshegwa was able to cite R72,000 for funeral costs after her brother Solly Mashego died in the care of illegal NGO Precious Angels.

The state, represented by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Gauteng Premier David Makhura, has conceded unconditionally that the conduct of its employees and functionaries had unlawfully and negligently caused the 141 deaths, but it is unclear where the funds for compensation will come from. The Gauteng department of health remains cash-strapped, with a R10bn funding gap.

"South Africans have to work hard to find out what equitable redress would mean," Moseneke said.

While officials remain mum on progress with summonsing former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, the DA’s Jack Bloom said sources had said she could now be subpoenaed to appear as her overseas address was now known. On Sunday, Bloom said a report had confirmed she was studying at the London School of Economics and Political Science, having flown from SA to Heathrow airport in London on July 29.

"It is essential that she accounts for her actions as she insisted on cancelling the Esidimeni contract despite warnings that this would result in disaster," said Bloom. "She also intimidated officials in the transfer of patients to illegally registered NGOs … and tried to cover up what was happening."

gumedem@businesslive.co.za