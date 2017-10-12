National / Health

Mystery over missing Life Esidimeni patients

There are 59 untraced people who were discharged from Life Esidimeni‚ who have not been found but are accessing pensions or disability grants

12 October 2017 - 11:30 Katharine Child
Precious Matsoso, director-general of health. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Precious Matsoso, director-general of health. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

There are 59 untraced people who were discharged from Life Esidimeni‚ who have not been found but are accessing pensions or disability grants.

This is according to National Department of Health director-general Precious Matsoso.

She was testifying at the arbitration hearings to unpack the Life Esidimeni disaster.

She said: "There are still 59 patients that have to be traced. They are drawing their Sassa [South African Social Security Agency] grants."

The implication of her statement is that they could be alive and being looked after, or they could be dead and NGOs and families could be using their money‚ without having reported them deceased.

Additionally‚ there are "seven corpses that are not yet identified and families still to be traced"‚ she said.

This means that more than 118 people died after being moved from Life Esidimeni.

After the ombudsman’s report into the disaster‚ health teams assessed patients in NGOs. They found some patients in NGOs that had never been in Life Esidimeni‚ but were not getting good care. About 70 extra patients were moved from unsuitable NGOs into better care.

Matsoso said: "There are NGOs that render reasonable services. There are NGOs that are not suitable."

There are about 5,000 psychiatric patients in NGOs across Gauteng‚ the judge at the hearing, Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, said.

The national Department of Health has asked the Gauteng departments of health and social development to assess all NGOs in the province that are looking after mentally ill people.

Matsoso said 1,712 were moved from Life Esidimeni and just over 350 people went to their families.

Revoking Life Esidimeni contract ‘cost hundreds of jobs’

About 700 healthcare workers lost their jobs, Life Esidimeni arbitration tribunal told
National
1 day ago

Health department had no professional criteria for choosing NGOs involved in 118 deaths

The Gauteng health department sent patients out of Life Esidimeni’s care to unlicensed and unfit NGOs ‘to spread the goodwill of ...
National
1 day ago

Health ombud gives evidence in Esidimeni case

Health ombudsman Makgoba first witness to present evidence to an arbitration committee set up to probe the patients’ deaths
National
2 days ago

Questions to witnesses in Life Esidimeni case should not be ‘combative’, says advocate

State advocate Tebogo Hutamo says while the state has voluntarily subjected itself to the arbitration process, the line of questioning does not need ...
National
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Friday is D-day for Jacob Zuma’s bid to appeal ...
National
2.
Government tardiness drives up costs of labour ...
National / Labour
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa must fire Jacob Zuma in January, ...
National
4.
No suicide — Ahmed Timol was tortured and pushed, ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.