Mystery over missing Life Esidimeni patients

There are 59 untraced people who were discharged from Life Esidimeni‚ who have not been found but are accessing pensions or disability grants.

This is according to National Department of Health director-general Precious Matsoso.

She was testifying at the arbitration hearings to unpack the Life Esidimeni disaster.

She said: "There are still 59 patients that have to be traced. They are drawing their Sassa [South African Social Security Agency] grants."

The implication of her statement is that they could be alive and being looked after, or they could be dead and NGOs and families could be using their money‚ without having reported them deceased.