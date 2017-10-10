Health ombud gives evidence in Esidimeni case

In June 2017, the Gauteng department of health moved more than 1‚400 patients from Life Esidimeni psychiatric homes to NGOs and 108 died‚ it emerged on Monday. Another 10 died as they were moved from Cullinan Care Centre‚ where they had lived for years‚ and placed in unlicensed NGOs to make space for Life Esidimeni patients. At least 118 therefore died.

The number of deceased patients increased from 94 as reported in February to 118 following clarity provided by the ombudsman’s verification team which began its work in March after the release of the report.

Makgoba said during his investigation, employees in the Gauteng health department had admitted knowing that the deinstitutionalisation process and cost-cutting operation that has become known as the Life Esidimeni tragedy was defective but were too afraid to speak out.

The former head of department had told the ombudsman that the culture in the department was one of fear with everyone referring to their seniors as "chief" and never by name because of the pervasive anxiety experienced by all.

Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, who resigned the day before the report was made public, was seemingly aloof to the significance of the fear in her department. She told Makgoba that she had assumed everyone had agreed with her on the matter as no one had raised issues about it in meetings.

"My sense is that when you run a department with the culture of fear, you think you are in control" Makgoba said.

Moseneke was astounded that those charged with responsibility did not step up to say they would not participate in the unlawful act.