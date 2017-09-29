Concerned about the high incidence of heart disease among South Africans‚ the foundation has embarked on a drive to encourage lifestyle changes.

Key to addressing the burden of heart disease is early detection and diagnosis of cardio-vascular disease‚ treatment of hypertension‚ raised cholesterol and managing diabetes.

Naidoo warned that the damage inside blood vessels — which leads to heart disease — could start in childhood.

"Ten percent of boys and 22% of girls between the ages of 10 and 14 years are overweight. One South African study found girls who were obese between the ages of four and eight were 40 times more likely to be obese when they finished high school‚" said Naidoo.

"Numerous primary school children eat unhealthy foods on a daily basis and don’t participate in enough physical activity."

Through its School Health Promotions Initiative‚ the foundation has been encouraging primary school children to exercise by handing out skipping ropes.

Dr Shanil Naidoo‚ medical director of pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim‚ said: "Many South Africans have uncontrolled or undiagnosed hypertension‚ diabetes and high cholesterol.

"A study in 2014 showed that 78% of South Africans aged 50 years and older had hypertension. Less than 40% of those surveyed were aware of their diagnosis and only 7% had their hypertension under control. These individuals are placing themselves at an even higher risk of having heart attacks or strokes. While we cannot change our genetics or age‚ it is important to understand that we need to be disciplined about lifestyle choices‚ which include regular medical check-ups."