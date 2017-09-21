MEC Gwen Ramokgopa spells out problems with health system

Poor management is at the heart of the issues plaguing the Gauteng health department, according to its political head, health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa.

Ramokgopa told Business Day on Wednesday that the poor management system, coupled with inadequate control and insufficient performance management, needed to be dealt with in order to advance public health in the province.

The MEC’s view is in line with the findings and recommendations contained in a ministerial task team report presented to Parliament’s portfolio committee on health by the health minister last week.

That report found there was a tendency for management, at both local and provincial hospital level, to defer accountability for the deficiencies to others. The lack of managerial capacity affected procurement, budget expenditure and the human resources function.