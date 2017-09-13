A 10% cut in funding could mean 5.6-million people dead from AIDS by 2030

SA is also vulnerable to a reduction in other countries’ contributions to international agencies such as The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

The US is the world’s biggest contributor to the global fight against HIV/AIDS, and in 2016 contributed $4.9bn through bilateral programmes and international efforts. Trump’s proposed 2018 budget would shave almost $1bn off the US contribution to the figure, including a $222m cut to its contribution to the Global Fund.

"The world really did step up … with an incredible level of generosity, which has meant that AIDS-related deaths have fallen by almost half since the peak in 2005. This commitment to get the drugs to be cheaper and get them out to everybody has made a huge difference. But … we see countries that are considering possible funding cuts," said Gates.

Such cuts would be a big setback to Africa, which is poised for a large increase in the number of people aged between 16 and 24 years, the population most at risk of getting HIV, he said.

Gates said he thought it unlikely that the US Congress would approve Donald Trump’s proposed budget cuts. But in the report, he and his wife, Melinda Gates, expressed concern that shifting priorities could lead the world to waver in its commitments, risking back-sliding on the progress that has been made to cut deaths and improve people’s health and wellbeing.

"This report comes at a time when there is more doubt than usual about the world’s commitment to development. Take it from the point of view of justice, or take it from the point of view of creating a secure and stable world: development deserves our attention," they wrote.