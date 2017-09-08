Gauteng health department avoids KZN services censure

The Department of Health is reluctant to put the Gauteng health department under administration even though the province has failed to adequately manage funds and deliver satisfactory healthcare.

On Thursday, national health spokesman Joe Maila said his department was addressing issues in the province through the newly established Provincial Financial Management Support unit to strengthen oversight on expenditure patterns and financial management.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the Department of Health would step in to buy medical equipment for the KwaZulu-Natal health department, after its investigation into the state of the province’s cancer services.

This prompted speculation that the national department would make a similar intervention in Gauteng.

