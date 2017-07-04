KZN oncology services in dire straits, says SA Human Rights Commission

Embattled KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo has responded to the South African Human Rights Commission’s damning report on the shocking state of oncology services in the province.

However, the commission has declined to divulge details of Dhlomo’s response — who is facing calls for his removal as the provincial head of health — pending legal verification.

Commission spokeswoman Gail Smith said that while the commission welcomed receiving Dhlomo’s response in keeping with its deadline‚ it was still "extremely concerned about the oncology patients at Addington Hospital as well as the patients at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital, who are still awaiting radiotherapy treatment — some of whom have been waiting up to seven months".

The 68-page report — released last month — stated that the department has failed its cancer patients‚ posed a serious threat to their lives, and was denying them their right to life and human dignity‚ among other findings.