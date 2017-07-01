New NHI White Paper gets A for effort, but F for funding

Further detail is provided on how providers will be paid in the system, with risk-based capitation models being the preferred choice in primary healthcare facilities and diagnosis-related groupers being the model of choice for hospital payments. There is somewhat less information on the massively advanced actuarial processes involved in costing these type of payments, or where in the state this untapped actuarial capacity currently lies, along with the enormous data required to do the analysis.

There will also be processes of contracting-in to state facilities and contracting-out to private facilities for provision of services to all patients in the system. The single-purchaser model will be utilised to selectively contract services as required. Overall, it’s a brilliant theoretical overview of the ideal South African healthcare system … except that it won’t happen.

The crucial missing element is the costing of the proposed system. The costing element in the White Paper is still the same 2010 costing figures that were used in the 2011 Green Paper. R256bn is still the magical number being used as the requirement to deliver services to all South Africans. This number is based on 2010 state-sector spend, with annual increases. Even if all the cost-saving measures in the White Paper are meticulously implemented, SA still cannot afford that figure.

The fact that more than 50% of South African healthcare spend is voluntary contributions to the private sector is ignored, and the assumption is made that quality services can be delivered to all South Africans at half the current total spend. GDP growth projections of 2%, 3.5% and 5% are still used to work out the funding shortfall. There is mention of the 2016 GDP growth figures of 0.3%, but these are not used in the projections.

The funding shortfall at 2% GDP growth will be R108bn in 2025, using 2010 monetary values. These values have also not been adjusted to keep pace with the recent and upcoming credit ratings downgrades and their effect on the local currency and inflation. We are thus looking at an actual funding shortfall of well above R150bn to implement the system. Achieving this would mean at least an additional 42% in personal income tax being collected by SARS annually to fund only healthcare.