As the KwaZulu-Natal oncology crisis continues‚ provincial health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo has sought to deflect blame onto the company from which the oncology machines were bought.

On Thursday‚ he recounted how he globetrotted in his bid to have the firm that sold the department the machines, take responsibility for maintenance. Dhlomo said the department tried everything to get the machines up and running after Tecmed‚ the company from which it bought the equipment in 2008‚ reneged on its maintenance obligations.

Dhlomo was trying to justify the lack of maintenance of the equipment machines and the ensuing oncology crisis that followed in its wake.

"It all started with the apparent fraud by Tecmed. In 2008‚ the department of health bought machines with maintenance contracts and Tecmed denied that maintenance was part of the deal. Tecmed demanded to be paid for maintenance separate from the maintenance contract that existed‚" said Dhlomo.

Briefing the KwaZulu-Natal legislature‚ Dhlomo said it was reported to the provincial treasury that they were paying double to Tecmed. Dhlomo said that the relations between the department and Tecmed were so bad that he also had to report the matter to former premier Zweli Mkhize.

"Through his advice‚ in 2013‚ I went to Switzerland to report to the mother company‚ Varian‚ the fraudulent activities of Tecmed‚" he recalled.