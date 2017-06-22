How medical devices industry code of ethics will work

The South African Medical Device Industry Association (Samed) on Wednesday launched a code of ethics to guide conduct in the medical devices industry. It expects the code will be used as a standardising tool for the sector.

Suppliers of medical devices face an August deadline to seek licenses to operate from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, which replaced the Medicines Control Council, on June 1, before they can operate in SA.

At the launch of the Medical Device Code of Ethical Marketing and Business Practice in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Samed chairman Rob Millar said the code was based on a self-regulating approach by the medical device industry, promoting effective governance and ethical business practice between healthcare professionals and suppliers.

"It is an instrument for reconciling professional and business cultures within the medical device and healthcare industries," Millar said, "We hope the code may in future be recognised by the minister of health as an industry-wide code that encompasses all medical device companies."

He said the recent scrutiny of the sector locally and abroad had encouraged the formation of the code and as custodian of the new code, Samed aimed to ensure medical device companies comply with the highest standard of ethical and marketing practices.