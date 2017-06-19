Human rights commission accuses KwaZulu-Natal of failing cancer patients

The commission’s investigation followed a complaint lodged by the DA’s Dr Imran Keeka‚ a member of the provincial legislature‚ in February 2016. He complained that a dire staffing crisis affecting oncology specialists and other medical staff‚ coupled with insufficient and nonfunctioning oncology machines and delays in treating patients, was adversely affecting cancer patients in the province.

The damning report, which will be released in full by the DA on Monday afternoon‚ found that there was "no doubt that the shortage of staff and nonfunctioning equipment adversely impact … the rendering of oncology services at the two hospitals".

The Human Rights Commission has recommended that KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu investigate the role of embattled provincial health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo — who is already facing calls for his removal — in the current oncology crisis.

Interviews with patients and staff at the affected hospital revealed that there had been an increase in incidents of cancer in the province and that on average patients waited for about five months before seeing an oncologist and about eight months for radiotherapy. This means they are unable to detect cancer at an early stage or delay its progression‚ despite the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) findings on the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

The Cancer Alliance told the commission that cancer cases and subsequent deaths could be reduced by prevention activities — if these were actually carried out.

The commission said the department "failed to allocate necessary and appropriate human and technological resources for oncology services".