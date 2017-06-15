Basic education department in move to give condoms to schools

The Department of Basic Education said on Wednesday it would provide male and female condoms in schools and information on their use in line with the new national policy on HIV, sexually transmitted infections and tuberculosis (TB).

Children above the age of 12 have the right of access to health services including sexual and reproductive health services, without having to seek parental consent.

Changes to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Bill allow children between the ages of 12 and 16 to consent to sexual acts with one another.

The department has earmarked R245m towards the policy for the 2017 financial year to ensure pupils receive sexual and reproductive healthcare services and comprehensive age-appropriate sexuality education. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said HIV/AIDS and TB posed challenges to the system as they eroded the basic education sector’s capacity to retain teachers and officials.