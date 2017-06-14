Competition Commission gets facts wrong about drug companies

The commission also took issue with Roche’s cancer drug which costs R500‚000 in the private sector for a year’s course. The commission said people couldn’t access the drugs and charged Roche with “exclusionary conduct”. But this drug is to be provided to state patients at one of the lowest prices in the world within months‚ two sources close to the Roche and Department of Health negotiations said.

Roche said recently it believed a deal with the department on supplying this drug to state patients was “about to be finalised” saying negotiations were “advanced”.

Two sources also confirmed that the commission didn’t even call the Department of Health to get its views on the matter or check the commission’s facts. All three pharmaceutical companies learned of the investigations through the media statement.

The commission also charged Roche with “price discrimination” because it has a state price and a private-sector price for cancer drug Herceptin. However‚ the Medicines and Related Substances Control Act allows the prices for medicines for state patients and private patients to differ and‚ in fact‚ a high private price is used to subsidise very low state prices for nearly all medicines in the country‚ two industry sources confirmed.

The commission did not respond to requests for clarification.

In a Sens statement on Tuesday, Aspen said all the drugs under investigation for excessive pricing sell for less than R3m a year combined.

Competition Commission spokesman Sipho Ngwema said the commission knew the Pfizer drug was not sold here but it would investigate Pfizer nonetheless.

Ngwema said: "Whilst we accept that the drug is not registered in SA, however, the conduct has an effect in the country as there are patients who use the drug here. These patients are subjected to very high pricing. Further, our investigation will in any event probe why it is not registered here."

Asked about the fact drug prices and yearly increases are set by government he said: "Even though there is single exit price [set by government], this neither means prices cannot be excessive nor is the process beyond scrutiny. There are drugs that have been investigated in other country for excessive prices that Aspen supplies to SA."

He also said the competition commission had "a sufficient basis to start an investigation".

"Part of our probe will look into patent laws and their effect on entry [of generic products]."