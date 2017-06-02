New regulator will also oversee medical devices

Stavros Nicolaou, who is head of industry association Pharmaceuticals Made in SA (Pharmisa) said the new structure will be able to generate its own income, allowing the body to use modern systems and retain staff that were often overwhelmed with volumes of work and prone to being snatched by the private sector. "The workload of the MCC quadrupled but the funding didn’t match," Nicolaou said.

The drug industry often criticised the MCC’s long approval times, which could stretch to more than three or four years, holding back business. Based on industry figures, registering new products with the MCC took an average of three to five years, but could exceed seven.

Among the new regulator’s first tasks will be clearing a backlog of more than 2,000 applications awaiting registration by the MCC.

Pharma Dynamics CEO Erik Roos said Sahpra could usher in a new and much more effective era for the local pharmaceutical sector. "Sahpra’s new structure will follow a similar model to the US Food and Drug Administration in that it will be more independent than the MCC," he said. "It will only be partly funded by the government with approximately 70% of funds coming from industry bodies, which will not only enhance the entity’s ability to attract and retain the necessary skills and resources it requires to function optimally, but is critical to its success."

Nicolaou said that in the medium to long term, Pharmisa is hoping that the body will become an efficient, modernised, IT-driven system that is self-sustaining. However, a report in March said sub-Saharan Africa ranked the least attractive region to commercialise medical devices.

BMI Research medical device analyst Ethel Kuntambila said although African markets are responsive to investment in medical equipment, the region’s poor operational environment and meagre access to healthcare, coupled with limited manufacturing capabilities, gives it poor rankings in comparison to other regions.