Switzerland’s Novartis to lift investment in medical research in SA

Swiss drug manufacturer Novartis has signed a memorandum of agreement with the South African Medical Research Council and the Department of Science and Technology, paving the way for greater investment in local medical research.

Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor said building local research capacity was critical to ensure studies were undertaken to meet the needs of South Africans and create career opportunities for scientists.

"We are tired of exporting our best," she said.

SA’s activities within the drug development value chain were fragmented, underfunded and had limited capacity to attract and retain key skills, she said. "There is a lack of continuity with respect to long-term funding … and there remain significant gaps in areas of scientific development," she said.