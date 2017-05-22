National / Health

Cosatu, health minister set for clash over National Health Insurance

The health department wants private sector involvement while union federation demands a single fund

22 May 2017 - 05:22 Tamar Kahn
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his department are on a collision course with Cosatu over the National Health Insurance (NHI), ahead of the governing ANC’s critical national policy conference in July.

While the department sees a role for the private sector in the implementation of the NHI, which aims to introduce a single fund that purchases healthcare services for all South Africans that are free at the point of delivery, Cosatu is adamant the private sector should be excluded.

Cosatu, with 1.8-million members, is SA’s biggest labour group and a member of the governing alliance. It recently used its political muscle to force the government into delaying its plans for provident fund reforms and won concessions on the national minimum wage.

EDITORIAL: Physician, heal your myopia

Minister Motsoaledi has been long on promise, short on detail and inconsistent in his position
Opinion
4 days ago

Aaron Motsoaledi deflects attack by Cosatu on national health scheme

Cosatu accuses the health minister of betraying voters by offering medical schemes a lifeline
National
5 days ago

