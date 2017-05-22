Cosatu, health minister set for clash over National Health Insurance

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his department are on a collision course with Cosatu over the National Health Insurance (NHI), ahead of the governing ANC’s critical national policy conference in July.

While the department sees a role for the private sector in the implementation of the NHI, which aims to introduce a single fund that purchases healthcare services for all South Africans that are free at the point of delivery, Cosatu is adamant the private sector should be excluded.

Cosatu, with 1.8-million members, is SA’s biggest labour group and a member of the governing alliance. It recently used its political muscle to force the government into delaying its plans for provident fund reforms and won concessions on the national minimum wage.

