Five for more patients have died in Gauteng since the release of the Health Ombudsman’s report on the disastrous transfer of mental health patients from Life Esidimeni to NGOs.

Giving an update on the transfers‚ Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa said on Sunday that the department had made significant inroads in addressing the recommendations of the Health Ombudsman.

Not all patients have been transferred yet‚ however‚ due to disputes between the Gauteng Department of Health and families of patients‚ and in some cases NGOs refusing to have patients removed from their facilities.

"The first relocations began on the 3rd of March 2017. We are pleased to say that all patients‚ except where there are disputes or misunderstandings‚ have been relocated. Thus 91% of eligible patients have been relocated from NGOs to date‚" Ramokgopa said.

Patients yet to be transferred are in nine facilities. Legal action will be taken to finalise the transfer of the remaining patients‚ Ramokgopa said.