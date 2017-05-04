National laboratory service suspends yet another official

The head of procurement at the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), Graham Motsepe, has been suspended pending the outcome of a disciplinary inquiry initiated by the organisation’s board, it emerged in Parliament on Wednesday.

Motsepe is not alone in facing scrutiny. CEO Joyce Mogale and chief financial officer Sikhumbuzo Zulu were placed on precautionary suspension in late February, after the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union blew the whistle on alleged corruption and maladministration.

The NHLS plays a vital role in SA’s health system because it provides all the diagnostic and monitoring tests for the public sector, along with some highly specialised tests that private laboratories cannot do.

Its research is highly regarded within the international scientific community but it has faced significant financial and labour challenges in recent years.

NHLS board chairman Eric Buch said on Wednesday that the disciplinary hearing for Mogale and Zulu was originally set down for April but was rescheduled for May 19 at the request of their legal representatives.

Buch told members of the portfolio committee on health that the officials’ cases were related to human resources and procurement matters but he declined to provide details, saying that to do so might prejudice the process.