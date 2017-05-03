State laboratory expects billing dispute to be sorted in next few months

Presenting the NHLS’s strategic plan for the 2017-2018 financial year, which began on April 1, Buch said the institution forecast a small surplus (R273m) for the year if provinces paid their bills on time.

Over the next three years its budget is set to rise from R7.89bn to R8.23bn in 2018-19, and R8.82bn in 2019-20.

Buch drew MPs’ attention to the fact that an accounting surplus was not necessarily an indicator of the financial health of an institution, as the NHLS owed suppliers R864m and had a R430m backlog for capital expenditure projects.

The NHLS was also battling with low cash reserves, which stood at R329m at March 31, R1.56bn short of its target, he said.

Buch said the disciplinary inquiry into the suspended NHLS CEO Joyce Mogale and chief financial officer Sikhumbuzo Zulu was scheduled to commence on May 19.

The board commissioned a forensic audit into their conduct after trade union Nehawu accused Mogale and Zulu of corruption and maladministration. The two were placed on precautionary suspension in February.

Buch declined to comment further on the matter.