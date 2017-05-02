Malaria cases rise 50% after delays in spraying

Good rains and hot, humid conditions have fuelled a surge in malaria cases in 2017, after 2016’s drought led to a low number of cases reported to the National Institutes for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

There were 9,478 cases of malaria identified in SA during the year to March 31, an almost 50% increase on the 6,375 cases reported in 2016, the NICD announced last week.

Just under half the recent cases (4,328) were caused by local transmission, as weather and a suboptimal household spraying programme in Limpopo combined to potentially deadly effect.

In 2016, there were only 1,633 locally transmitted cases. In 2016-17 a total of 76 deaths were reported compared with 58 the year before.

While these numbers pale in comparison with those of 2000, when SA had 64,500 cases and 460 deaths, malaria remained a serious public health threat as it could easily rebound if control programmes fell short, the NICD’s deputy director, Lucille Blumberg, warned.

"You can’t ever let go of malaria," she said.

The majority of the 2016-17 malaria cases were in Limpopo, which reported 1,648 patients confirmed with the disease and three deaths. An outbreak was reported in Thabazimbi and Lephalale, but there had been no further reports of local transmission in these areas since March 22, said the NICD.

Blumberg said most of the increase in malaria cases could be explained by the weather, as a wet, warm environment provided ideal mosquito breeding conditions. Anopheles arabiensis, for example, could breed in as little as a footprint of stagnant water. However, delays in spraying houses in Limpopo with insecticide had contributed to the spike in cases reported in the province, she said. Indoor residual spraying should begin in August, before the rainy season started.

SA’s malaria transmission regions are northeastern Limpopo, the far north of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga’s lowveld. Blumberg urged travellers returning from malaria areas to seek medical attention if they developed a fever and flu-like symptoms, as early treatment was most effective.