Health council to hold hearings on the scope of psychologists’ practice

The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) is poised to begin public consultation on a contentious set of regulations aimed at defining the scope of practice of psychologists.

Nonclinical psychologists say the regulations are so narrowly defined, they stop them from providing legitimate services. To add to their woes, some medical schemes have interpreted the regulations in such a way that they will no longer reimburse services provided by nonclinical psychologists, such as educational, counselling and industrial psychologists.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has until November 2018 to revise the regulations, which were promulgated in 2011 but declared invalid by the courts after a challenge from the Recognition of Life Long Learning in Psychology Action Group and the Justice Alliance of SA. The declaration of invalidity was suspended pending the finalisation of revised regulations.

Last week, the HPCSA said that a working group established by its Professional Board for Psychology (PGP) would begin consultations with industry groups and professional associations in May. It also called for written submissions.