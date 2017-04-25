SA drug producers urge patients to demand generics

Competition from generic rivals when drug patents expire means generic prices are usually much lower than originator medicines. IMS Health is an international company that tracks private-sector pharmaceutical sales.

Pharmacists were legally obliged to offer patients a generic alternative if one exists, but they sometimes fail to do so, said Frittelli.

Pharmacists were not obliged to stock generic medicines or to keep the cheapest ones on hand when several are available, he said, urging consumers to ask prescribing doctors and pharmacists whether generic alternatives were available.

Frittelli noted generic use was much higher in the US, where generics constituted 83% of the volume sold, because the price gap between generics and originator drugs is wider than in SA. Mediscor’s most recent medicines review found the difference in price between an originator drug and the average-priced generic alternative in SA was 45.2%.

Discovery Health, SA’s biggest medical scheme administrator, has said the potentially positive effect of generics had been diluted in SA because of the relatively narrow gap between the prices of generics and patent-protected drugs. In the US, generic medicines could be as much as 80% cheaper than originators, it said.

At the time, it estimated that Discovery Health Medical Scheme, which it administers, could save about R520m a year if all doctors and pharmacists prescribed and dispensed the lowest-priced generics.