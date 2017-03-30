Gauteng health department owes R1.2bn to firms

The department cited the settlement of legal claims from monies that were meant for service delivery and payment, payment of arrears incurred as a result of increased patient numbers from other provinces and an increase in foreign national patients as the main reasons.

Among the companies owed is Adcock Ingram Critical Care, which the department said was owed R2.4m. But this figure is different to Adcock Ingram’s records, which revealed that at the end of January an amount of R8m was outstanding for a period greater than 180 days.

Adcock’s corporate affairs manager Vicki St Quintin said that a small part of the variance, between the two records, may be attributable to the entities having different month-end cut-off dates.

"We are constantly in contact with the provincial health departments to ensure all the relevant documents are submitted in order for outstanding amounts to be settled."

St Quintin said that "in addition to the amount listed for Adcock Ingram Critical Care, the Adcock Ingram Healthcare financial records indicate that an amount of R1m was also outstanding for the same period".

General Electric SA, which was owed just more than R7m, would not comment on the matter, saying that it would be "inappropriate for us to discuss any of our customers with

third parties."

Prince Hamnca, head of communications at the provincial health office, said Ramokgopa met with suppliers two weeks ago to explain the difficulties the department faced and to assure them payments would be made.

The health department has pledged to manage key cost drivers and limit commitments for necessities while utilising available stock. The department also committed to intensifying revenue-collection and tackling all process challenges to the procure-to-pay system.

"There will be payments made as we start the new financial year," said Hamnca.