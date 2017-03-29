After more than 100 mentally ill patients died after being transferred to unqualified non-governmental organisations (NGO)‚ an increased focus on mental health has led to developments in patient care.

Local researchers at the Alan J Flisher Centre for Public Mental Health have developed an integrated model for mental healthcare for SA. The South African mental healthcare community has also decided to focus on depression for World Health Day next week, as a result.

The Programme for Improving Mental Health Care (PRIME) within the Alan J Flisher Centre has formulated a plan that integrates treatment for depression and standard care for chronic physical conditions. "We piloted an integrated chronic disease model‚ where all patients are seen at one point‚" said principal researcher for PRIME, Inge Petersen. "We screened patients with HIV‚ diabetes‚ hypertension and other chronic diseases together‚ to help reduce stigma and because of the high rate of morbidity that exists in patients with chronic illness."