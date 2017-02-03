Weak rand hurts HIV/AIDS medicines leading to ARV shortage

SA has a shortage of HIV/AIDS medicines, partly due to a weak rand, a BMI Research SA report released on Thursday said. The government spends R14.2bn on antiretroviral (ARV) drugs from local pharmaceutical groups Cipla Medpro, Aspen Pharmacare, Mylan Pharmaceuticals and Sonke Pharmaceuticals — but the weak rand hurts them because they import their active ingredients.

SA has the largest ARV programme in the world with about 7-million people suffering from HIV/AIDS, nearly half of which are covered under the treatment regime. The high prevalence of HIV/AIDS, recorded in 2015, was 19% in females and 14.2% in males, which continues to drive demand for generic ARV medication.

BMI’s country-risk team said a combination of structurally high inflation, sluggish economic growth and a continually challenging operating environment will see the rand weakening in 2017. The government plans to produce ARVs locally from 2019 through the recently launched, state-owned pharmaceutical company Ketlaphela. This could significantly drop the prices of essential medicines; however, achieving this at a national level is unlikely in the near term.

Over the long term, HIV/AIDS will continue to place tremendous demands on the country’s health system and the economy as the disease affects all age groups and both sexes. Opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to exploit the long standing HIV/AIDS burden in SA will remain abundant, yet undoubtedly less commercially attractive than the high-value therapeutic areas that are becoming increasingly common.