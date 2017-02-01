New registrar for medical schemes appointed after Humphrey Zokufa’s death

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has appointed an acting CEO and registrar for medical schemes, following the sudden death of Dr Humphrey Zokufa in January.

Dr Sipho Kabane will serve in the role until the vacant top position at the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) is filled.

He has been with the CMS for seven months as the senior strategist and has several years’ experience in the public health sector.

Kabane said in a statement announcing his appointment that he was "committed to take the CMS and the private healthcare sector forward in my acting capacity‚ while the process of appointing a permanent registrar is continuing".