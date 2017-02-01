Access to safe abortions for SA’s rural women needs urgent attention
While some urban women have their pick of state and private abortion clinics‚ rural women may spend up to R3‚000 travelling to clinics 100km away. This was a submission made to Amnesty International researchers when it compiled its Barriers to Safe and Legal Abortions in SA research‚ released on Wednesday, the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act (CTOPA).
Researchers also found that only half the state facilities designed to provide abortions are actually delivering the service.
The briefing highlights three primary barriers to safe and legal abortions in SA: the failure to regulate conscientious objection; inequalities in access to services for poor and marginalised communities; and a lack of information on sexual and reproductive rights.
The research was done in collaboration with the University of Cape Town’s Women’s Health Research Unit. Amnesty International researcher Louise Carmody said that in Mpumalanga the women in one community had to travel about 100km to the nearest clinic and that multiple trips for consultations pushed up travel costs.
"The community tells us that if you come from their location‚ you pay R75 to go to town‚ then you pay R400 [for the taxi to the hospital] just to book. You may pay up to R3‚000 just to go up and down‚ — it might be full‚ until 20 weeks‚" she said.
The research found that of those living in rural areas‚ 43.6% of the population experienced the greatest adversities in accessing quality healthcare. They are served by only 12% of the country’s doctors and 19% of its nurses. Nearly 83% of the country’s population relies on the public health system.
Women who seek abortions, but encounter barriers to state services‚ may be helped elsewhere but this can be costly. Independent abortion provider Marie Stopes SA‚ which operates 14 centres across seven provinces‚ subsidises its fees to suit the socio-economic status of the communities it serves.
At its Sandton clinic‚ an abortion costs between R1‚050 at four weeks‚ and as much as R5‚000 at 20 weeks. "We also offer a premium service that caters to our clients who would like a private room or to come in before or after hours at a higher fee — this is some of the money we reinvest into the social fund‚" Marie Stopes spokesperson Whitney Chinogwenya said. The social fund is used to subsidise termination of pregnancy procedures for women who cannot otherwise afford them.
Devastating consequences
The results of these barriers have been devastating in some cases‚ with a 19-year-old student dying in Johannesburg last year‚ following complications from an unsafe abortion. A special advisor to Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini told the UN that system deficiencies‚ stigma and discrimination contributed to the young woman’s death.
The report also found that the government’s failure to regulate conscientious objection‚ which is a healthcare professional’s right to refuse to perform an abortion‚ contributed to the shortage of facilities offering the service. Of the 505 state facilities designed to provide abortions‚ only 264 are performing first-and second-trimester abortions.
Carmody said there is poor understanding of conscientious objection and its limits among health practitioners: "It does not apply to those administering medicine or in emergencies [for example]." Legislation dictates that anyone who prevents a legal abortion in SA is committing an offence‚ but there are few accountability mechanisms in this regard‚ she said.
Some health workers opt out due to peer pressure. "You’d often find midwives who would not do abortions because they fear the victimisation‚ being stigmatised and being isolated from their peers‚" a hospital manager noted in the report. The lack of clear guidelines means conscientious objection is applied on an "ad hoc basis with lots discrepancies"‚ Carmody said.
Another barrier to legal abortions — access to information — was found to be driven by negative attitudes of health workers‚ who are often the main source of health-related information in communities. "Lack of information can lead to unnecessary delays in women and girls accessing abortion services. Delays can result in them being denied abortion services due to gestational limits under the CTOPA‚" the report said.
Chinogwenya said some of Marie Stopes SA clients seeking abortions in the second trimester of their pregnancies were turned away at state facilities. Under the law, abortions during 13 and 20 weeks are only available in the event of rape or incest‚ danger to the woman’s physical or mental health‚ an unviable foetus and proof of a negative effect on a woman’s socio-economic status. These abortions may only be performed by a registered doctor.
A lack of information also leads those seeking abortions to illegal clinics‚ which are rife‚ the report found. Chinogwenya said some of these clinics pose as Marie Stopes clinics: "They use our brand to lure women to their unscrupulous practices and often women leave those practices either still pregnant or having suffered complications."
Among Amnesty International’s recommendations are the regulation of conscientious objection with clear protocols‚ training of health workers about conscientious objection‚ and the improved provision of information about where to access abortions on Department of Health mobile apps.
It also calls on the government to record maternal deaths specifically relating to abortion in order to better identify system gaps.
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.