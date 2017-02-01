"The community tells us that if you come from their location‚ you pay R75 to go to town‚ then you pay R400 [for the taxi to the hospital] just to book. You may pay up to R3‚000 just to go up and down‚ — it might be full‚ until 20 weeks‚" she said.

The research found that of those living in rural areas‚ 43.6% of the population experienced the greatest adversities in accessing quality healthcare. They are served by only 12% of the country’s doctors and 19% of its nurses. Nearly 83% of the country’s population relies on the public health system.

Women who seek abortions, but encounter barriers to state services‚ may be helped elsewhere but this can be costly. Independent abortion provider Marie Stopes SA‚ which operates 14 centres across seven provinces‚ subsidises its fees to suit the socio-economic status of the communities it serves.

At its Sandton clinic‚ an abortion costs between R1‚050 at four weeks‚ and as much as R5‚000 at 20 weeks. "We also offer a premium service that caters to our clients who would like a private room or to come in before or after hours at a higher fee — this is some of the money we reinvest into the social fund‚" Marie Stopes spokesperson Whitney Chinogwenya said. The social fund is used to subsidise termination of pregnancy procedures for women who cannot otherwise afford them.

Devastating consequences

The results of these barriers have been devastating in some cases‚ with a 19-year-old student dying in Johannesburg last year‚ following complications from an unsafe abortion. A special advisor to Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini told the UN that system deficiencies‚ stigma and discrimination contributed to the young woman’s death.

The report also found that the government’s failure to regulate conscientious objection‚ which is a healthcare professional’s right to refuse to perform an abortion‚ contributed to the shortage of facilities offering the service. Of the 505 state facilities designed to provide abortions‚ only 264 are performing first-and second-trimester abortions.