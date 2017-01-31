Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu placed patients in facilities that lacked basic competence. This is the finding of the national health ombudsman‚ Prof Malegapuru Makgoba.

Sowetan on Tuesday reported that it had seen a draft report of the ombud’s findings‚ ahead of the official briefing on Wednesday.

The ombud was tasked with investigating the deaths of 36 psychiatric and disabled patients in the care of nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) contracted by the Gauteng health department. Families of patients had complained of poor care and suspicious deaths at some facilities. National Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced the inquiry.

The patients were placed in NGOs after the Gauteng health department ended its contract with Life Esidimeni Hospital‚ which was looking after about 1‚900 seriously ill mental patients.

Makgoba’s report‚ according to Sowetan‚ found 71 patients had died since they were transferred last year. The department only accounted for 48. He noted: "The differing numbers are symptomatic ... of an institution with poor data integrity and lack of reliable and quality information systems."