Nurses face endless delays in being sent their practice certificates after paying yearly fees and must often travel far to get the certificate so they can keep their jobs.

Though they are often said to be the health system’s frontline‚ nurses say the way the SA Nursing Council treats them shows the government does not respect them.

The annual professional payment system is not yet online and the 220‚000 nurses and 73‚000 nursing assistants must pay via FNB and fax proof of payment to the office. Then certificates are posted to them, but many say they never arrive.

Nurses‚ who do not get their licences‚ must travel to the only nursing council office in the country to get it.

Nomsa Hawker‚ who works in Saudi Arabia‚ travelled to Pretoria to pay in person last week. "It is expensive, but to save your job‚ you need to do it," she said.

"It is a pathetic situation. The South African government does not appreciate nurses [even though] we are the pillars of the health system."

Using the number of nurses in the country recorded on the council website and the annual fees‚ The Times established the council rakes in at least R120m in fees a year. The Times visited the council offices and found hundreds of nurses queuing for their documents in hot offices with a broken air-conditioner.

A women collapsed while waiting on Thursday, and was taken away by ambulance. One nurse asked: "Where does the nursing council money go?"

Philile Khoza took the day off work to fetch her sister’s licence. Khoza’s sister had travelled to the offices in December from KwaZulu-Natal only to find them closed for holidays. This is despite the fact that payments closed on December 31 and many nurses wait for annual bonuses to pay the fee.

Khoza’s sister has to pay a fine of R1‚760 for missing payment and was threatened with losing her state hospital job. Nurses at the offices said they found the fine-exorbitant and did not expect that they would have to pay it as usually payment closed in March‚ but last year it closed in December.

One women travelled from Mahikeng to get her licence after she was told she would lose her job this week without it. She had paid in October‚ but did not get her certificate and could not get through to council by phone. There was no answer when The Times made calls to the council.

Council chairwoman Busisiwe Bhengu said nurses did not need to fax proof of payment to the offices. But The Times has documentation from the council instructing nurses to do so.

Bhengu said employees could check if nurses were registered using the electronic register‚ but many nurses told the Times the state required hard documents.

Bhengu said: "If they pay way in time‚ the council will not have to post their annual practising certificates in the busiest time for the post office." She said the council held outreach days in all provinces making it easier to pay.

