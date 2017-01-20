Doctors are furious with Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi for allegedly blaming them for being without jobs and for saying doctors "can’t claim to be unemployed".

On Thursday, Motsoaledi held a media conference to correct media reports about "so-called lists" of unemployed doctors who cannot find community service‚ internship and job posts.

He said there were 147 vacancies in the state sector for newly qualified doctors who could not find work.

Motsoaledi said: "So the 135 doctors quoted in the media who are said to be without jobs may contact us because we don’t know them … It is up to them to choose from among these [posts] but they can’t claim to be unemployed.

Mashozi Zinhle‚ who cannot find a job‚ said: "I love how they make it look like it’s the doctors turning down a few posts — what a joke.

"What posts are we turning down? I want him to direct me to the KwaZulu-Natal department of health website. There is not one post advertised for doctors.

Speaking for the South African Medical Association (Sama)‚ which was due to issue a rebuttal statement later on Friday‚ spokesperson Mark Sonderup said: "Sama is deeply disappointed with the minister’s response and his comments in general are an affront to all doctors."