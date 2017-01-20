SURPLUS OF POSTS
Aaron Motsoaledi lays to rest confusion over internships
The health minister says only ‘a few’ foreign nationals have not been placed for medical community service
Contrary to perceptions, SA has a surplus of posts for medicine graduates, but some interns have opted not to take them up, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said on Thursday.
Motsoaledi dismissed claims that pharmacy graduates had been left without placings because his department had failed to put them in its Internship Community Service Placement Programme.
He said it was only "a few" foreign nationals who had not been placed. "I can confirm that 795 pharmacists applied for community service. Of these, 716 are South Africans and have all been offered positions."
The minister’s statement came after queries from various medical bodies including the Pharmaceutical Society of SA (PSSA,) which raised concerns about medicine graduates not being placed in the mandatory community service posts.
Offers were made to all 1,064 community service applicants, including pharmacists and general doctors, and 1,057 were placed. Only seven offers were rejected owing to family commitments, medical conditions, religion, legal restrictions and owning property.
A total of 75 foreign nationals were placed in community service out of the 88 who applied.
The community service pharmacists have been placed at contracted pharmacies where state patients are allowed to collect their monthly medication.
The minister said those claiming to be without posts preferred to complete internships in urban areas.
Vice-chairman of the South African Medical Association Mark Sonderup said although they were grateful for the minister responding to a very serious issue they were disappointed that it took him four months to do so. He said when they entered into an agreement of community service 20 years ago, it was agreed that people’s personal circumstances would be looked at before placements got made. He called for the digitisation of the system to allow for smoother application processes.
Head of public affairs at the PSSA Lorraine Osman said the new software that the government recently started using was problematic and that it complicated placements. She said insufficient funding and a shortage of posts had initially led to many interns not being placed in community service.
