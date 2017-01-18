HEALTHCARE BENEFITS
New demarcation regulations to ‘curb current market abuse’
The Treasury concedes the demarcation regulations are not a cure-all for ongoing market abuses in the healthcare sector
The Treasury has defended the new demarcation regulations, saying they will protect consumers by curbing current abuses in the market.
Ismail Momoniat, the Treasury’s head of the tax and financial sector policy, said the regulations were an attempt to rid the system of the worst problems, but conceded introducing the demarcation regulations would not solve all the problems bedevilling the system.
"We are not saying this [introduction of demarcation regulations] is a perfect solution, we are hoping this will stop the abuses that are happening currently," Momoniat said.
"There’s a lot of bad market practices, and what we are doing is just a small step towards eliminating the worst problems. But [we are] ... far from getting to the heart of the matter, which is that most medical aids are not affordable — that is why most South Africans don’t have [cover].
"[The] underlying [problem] is that health costs are out of control," he said.
The demarcation regulations were published in the Government Gazette two days before Christmas and will come into force from April 1.
Reshma Sheoraj, the director of insurance at the Treasury’s financial sector policy unit, said in an interview with Business Day on Tuesday that they had ensured there was a reasonable dispensation as the Department of Health finalised its low-cost benefit framework.
Sheoraj said the rationale was that, if insurance products wanted to compete with medical schemes, they ought to do so on a level playing field. Critics have countered that healthcare insurance products are cheaper than signing on to a medical aid.
Sheoraj said such products targeted the young and poor, who were unaware about their limited cover. Consumers often mistake hospital cash-back plans — one of myriad products sold by insurance providers — as affordable alternative to a medical aid. But the nature of the cover is often blurred.
Clients on hospital cash-back plans only start receiving a payout three days after being admitted to hospital, even though the product is marketed as paying out on admission.
The Treasury said it had buy-in from about 90% of the market, including from long-term insurers such as the Association for Savings and Investment SA and South African Insurance Association, which had previously called for certainty.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has directed the Council for Medical Schemes to devise a two-year exemption framework for health insurance providers who will be affected by the demarcation regulations.
Department of Health spokesman Joe Maila said a low-cost healthcare benefit framework would attempt to provide comprehensive healthcare benefits which are affordable to lower-income earners.
This is contrary to claims made by the DA that the demarcation regulations threatened low-income earners’ access to private healthcare.
