Joost van der Westhuizen motor neuron disease clinic to open in Johannesburg

On Wednesday, the Department of Health said it had joined forces with former Springbok Joost van der Westhuizen in launching a motor neuron disease clinic, at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

The clinic is the first of its kind in Gauteng and aims to give specialised care to patients, the department said in a statement.

Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu will officially open the Joost van der Westhuizen Centre for Neurodegeneration at the hospital this week.

Van der Westhuizen was first diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease‚ a form of motor neuron disease‚ in 2011.

Despite his ailing condition‚ he has previously said in interviews that he is determined to live his best life and will do his best to beat the disease.

