Report on deaths of psychiatric patients postponed

Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has asked for the long-awaited report into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the mentally ill patients to be postponed

16 January 2017 - 15:24 PM Michelle Gumede
Qedani Mahlangu. Picture: SOWETAN
Qedani Mahlangu. Picture: SOWETAN

The release of the long-awaited report expected to shed light into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of 36 mentally ill patients in Gauteng has been postponed.

This follows a request by health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, who received the draft interim report on January 6.

The report by Health Ombud Prof Malegapuru Makgoba was due to be released by on Wednesday.

Mahlangu was meant to have responded to the report by last Friday, but instead requested an extension.

The MEC now has until January 24 to respond to the draft report — something that she is required by law to do.

Last year the national Department of Health ordered the Office of the Health Ombudsman to investigate the deaths of the 36 patients following their transfer from a private care provider, Life Healthcare Esidimeni Centre.

The transfer was due to the termination of the contract with the centre after years of service, with the provincial health department citing financial constraints and the need to reintegrate the mentally ill patients into society.

DA shadow minister Jack Bloom said on Monday he expected that the findings of the report to be devastating and that Mahlangu and some senior officials could be held criminally liable.

"It is important that there is accountability in this matter for the deaths that could have been prevented," Bloom said in a statement.

Ricardo Mahlakanya, the director of communications and stakeholder relations at the Health Ombud, said the ombud gave the MEC an opportunity to respond following which the office would release a new date on which the report would be made public, whether or not she met the deadline.

The Gauteng health department did not respond to questions.

Gauteng health MEC Mahlangu reveals more than 100 hunger deaths

Gauteng health MEC Quedani Mahlangu says more than 100 people died of severe malnutrition and there were 3,040 cases in the cases in the past year
2 months ago

Experts appointed to assist with probe into death of 36 psychiatric patients

The patients died after Gauteng’s health department transferred them to the care of NGOs after terminating its contract with healthcare provider Life ...
3 months ago

Investigation into death of psychiatric patients ‘a matter of urgency’

DA’s Jack Bloom welcomes independent probe, but insists that Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu was at fault and calls for her to resign or be fired
4 months ago

