Two-year transition period for insurers to phase out primary healthcare policies

Insurance companies are to be granted a two-year transition period to phase out existing primary healthcare insurance policies which they will be prohibited from providing under the final demarcation regulations gazetted by the Treasury on Friday.

The new regulations — which have been the subject of consultation for years and will create a line of demarcation between health insurance and medical aid products — are to take effect on April 1 2017. They stipulate that primary healthcare insurance policies will in future be provided only within the framework of the Medical Schemes Act.

However, the Treasury said in a statement that Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi had asked the Council of Medical Schemes to grant a two-year exemption for primary healthcare insurance policies while further research was led by the Department of Health into the development of a low-cost benefit option guideline.

"It is envisaged that the existing primary healthcare insurance policies will be required to transition into a low cost benefit option framework once finalised. The National Treasury and the Financial Services Board will work closely with the Department of Health and the Council of Medical Schemes to ensure that a clear exemption framework for primary healthcare policies is published before the effective date of the regulations."

All new health and accident policies under the Long Term Insurance Act and Short-Term Insurance Act written after the regulations come into operation will have to comply with the new requirements. Existing health policies under the Long Term Insurance Act will be expected to align to the regulations as and when such contracts are varied or renewed after the regulations come into operation. Existing accident and health policies under the Short-Term Insurance Act will be expected to align to the regulations by 1 January 2018.