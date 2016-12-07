National / Health

Nothing sucks like this creepy assassin of the sleepy Northern Cape

07 December 2016 - 13:09 PM Dave Chambers
Female assassin fly of the species Trichoura tankwa perching on a low, dry branch. Picture: TORSTEN DIKOW
Female assassin fly of the species Trichoura tankwa perching on a low, dry branch. Picture: TORSTEN DIKOW

A fearsome new mass killer has been discovered in the Northern Cape.

It is a species of assassin fly that ambushes its prey in mid-air‚ stabs it and injects venom that dissolves the unfortunate beetle‚ moth‚ butterfly or wasp.

Then it sucks out their insides.

The species‚ dubbed Trichoura pardeos‚ lives in the Tierberg Nature Reserve‚ a small conservation area on the north banks of the Gariep River‚ 4km outside Keimoes.

How Cape vineyards have kept their dams full through the drought

Some of the winners in the Nedbank Green Wine Awards offer striking examples of the enormous benefits of adopting sustainable farming methods, writes ...
National
4 months ago

Mpumalanga wetlands under threat from mining

Atha Africa Ventures has approval to mine in a protected environment, write Ellen Davies and Angus Burns
Opinion
5 months ago

Assassin flies have been found only in SA.

The one newly discovered by Jason Londt of the KwaZulu-Natal Museum in Pietermaritzburg and Torsten Dikow of the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History in the US brings the number of known species in the genus to seven.

The insects‚ also called robber flies‚ are named for their extremely predatory behaviour.

The habitat of the new species is a large rocky hill where the sparse vegetation is dominated by drought-resistant plants‚ such as aloes.

The fly is mainly red-brown‚ with silvery‚ white and yellowish markings.

TMG Digital/The Times

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Tim Noakes cleared of misconduct after drawn-out ...
National
2.
Almost 80 more people died on the roads this ...
National
3.
ANC Youth League cheers Dlamini-Zuma’s free ...
National
4.
Hold off on ‘arbitrary, unconstitutional’ Fica ...
National

Related Articles

Mountain zebra back from the brink, says minister
National

The crooks behind rhino slaughter
News & Fox

Animal venom study may lead to discovery of new drugs
National / Health

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.