James Duigan’s on a quest to make the world a healthier place

WORLD-renowned wellness guru James Duigan’s nickname is Mr Clean and Lean, and his trim shape and vigour explains this. Yet the owner of Bodyism, a premier health and fitness facility in London, has no bulging biceps.

He is quietly articulate, sincere, and gently determined to revolutionise a world in which image is all-engrossing.

His philosophy of "clean and lean" plays out in his global gyms, clothing line, food supplements, and six books that have sold more than 1-million copies.

He says during his visit to SA that clean and lean is a phase to describe "how our bodies want to be — clean of toxins found in processed foods, and in our environments". To be lean is not to be skinny, he emphasises, but strong and energised. He’d like us to forget about fad diets, to avoid processed foods, and to eat foods in their natural state.

"Skip the doughnuts, fats, and flour. Instead, eat healthy fats in butter instead of margarine, a little full fat milk, and quality proteins in good fish, chicken, and lamb.

"But, use them in moderation", Duigan says.

Eggs have had a bad rap for years, the yolk accused of raising cholesterol, "yet it is better to eat the whole egg, especially if it’s organic. It provides good cholesterol, which fights the bad," he says.

"It makes me sad to hear about people buying containers with 40 egg whites at a time.

"We need the essential fatty acids in the whole egg. They are called "essential" because that is exactly what they are."

Cooking with coconut oil is healthy because it maintains its molecular levels at high temperatures much better than most other oils. "It also contains medium-chain triglycerides, a form of saturated fatty acid which helps us deal with other fats."

Duigan wrote about the dangers of sugar years ago, "when people were fat-phobic and avoiding whole natural foods like butter, red meat and eggs, opting instead for low-fat processed foods full of sugar".

Today, he says unequivocally that, "Sugar is one of the biggest health issues of our generation, something the World Health Organisation warned about in 2015."

He says alcohol is "basically a sugary poison and is like a nuclear fat bomb on your body, especially wine and beer. The odd glass won’t hurt, but don’t drink it every day or to excess."

Duigan suggests that the less a food has been altered, "the cleaner it is. An apple in a bowl looks like an apple on a tree. But bread, chips, and pasta don’t look like they did in the beginning."

Generally speaking, clean foods such as kale, asparagus, chicken and prawns, have only one ingredient. But Duigan says natural yoghurt, cheese, oatcakes or rye bread that have few added ingredients, are not that bad.

A meal with clean foods does not leave diners gassy, bloated, tired and craving something sweet afterwards — as takeaway foods often do.

Duigan’s passion for "clean" was developed during his childhood in Adelaide, Australia, where at the age of five he was diagnosed as hyperactive, with behavioural problems and a chronic cough. A doctor gave him a tranquilliser to keep him quiet in class, a sedative so he slept at night, and steroids for his lungs. His dismayed parents took him to a naturopath who suggested removing sugar, cereal, and chocolate from his diet for a fortnight.

"Within three days, my teachers noticed the dramatic change in my attentiveness," he says.

"I slept through the night and when the cat ran off, I stopped coughing. I was allergic to it."

Duigan says that if his parents had not asked questions 35 years ago, he would have spent a lifetime being sedated, tranquillised, and on steroids. "So I understood early on the profound effect of what you eat making you what you are. For some, this is a matter of life and death," he says.

It astounds him that parents give their children sugar-coated cereals. "Try oats instead, with berries, nuts, honey, and an egg," he suggests.

Duigan was 21 when he set off for London, arriving with A$50 in his pocket. He was homeless within two weeks, sleeping on night buses and eating out of Starbucks’ rubbish bins.

Keeping fit became a passion. His work as a professional trainer led him to a thoughtful, holistic approach to health "and how we eat, think, and move".

He coined the term, "bodyism" and opened a tiny gym in London. Today, Bodyism has two gyms in London, one in trendy Nottinghill; as well as in the Maldives and Turkey, and will open in Miami and Los Angeles shortly.

He attributes the growth in the wellness industry to several factors including the 2008 global economic meltdown. Clever people opted out of finance, "and concentrated their brilliance on wellness and restaurants", he says.

He believes that social media plays a big role in wellness, with ruthless diet opportunists promising the image-consciousness, "they will wear a bikini in 12 weeks. So we see dreadful pictures of emaciated women and confused people."

He is incensed about a recent study showing that 40% of girls aged between three and five worry that they are fat. He has a young daughter whom he cannot "protect forever from all of this. So, I am going to change the world instead."