Forum returns to crucible of HIV success and struggle

THE world’s premier international AIDS conference returns to Durban next week, 16 years after thousands of delegates walked out in protest as then president Thabo Mbeki nailed his dissident colours to the mast in his opening speech.

It was a historic meeting, not only for the global exposure and condemnation of Mbeki’s quixotic and unscientific views on HIV/AIDS, but also for the attention it cast on the urgent need for affordable treatment for the millions of AIDS patients in the developing world for whom the $10,000-a-year price tag was beyond reach.

"People were dying. We were going to funerals every weekend. No one even spoke of weddings," says Olive Shisana, CEO of the research firm Evidence Based Solutions and co-chair of the 21st International AIDS conference that runs from July 18-22.

SA’s approach towards fighting its HIV/AIDS epidemic — the world’s biggest — has undergone a sea change since 2000, and is now widely lauded. The price of treatment has plummeted to less than $100 a year, enabling SA to offer the world’s biggest treatment programme. It has made dramatic progress in reversing the sharp drop in life expectancy caused by AIDS in the pretreatment era.

No longer the pariah nation, it is leading the way in Africa, and funds the lion’s share of its treatment and prevention programmes.

But the battle remains immense, both in SA and globally. About 37-million people were living with HIV in 2015, yet barely half of them had access to life-saving antiretroviral treatment, according to the UN joint agency on HIV/AIDS (Unaids).

Domestically, the Department of Health estimates between 6.4-million and 6.8-million people were living with HIV/AIDS in 2015, and 3.4-million were on treatment by the end of March.

And while there have been tremendous advances in drug development, scientists are still grappling with fundamental questions about the nature of HIV, how it hides in the body, and how it interacts with the immune system — challenges that mean a vaccine or cure remains elusive more than 30 years after the virus was identified.

"We are at a very challenging moment," says International AIDS Society president and Durban conference co-chair Chris Beyrer.

"Donor interest and political interest is flat-lining. We are hearing this is a problem that is largely solved, that we are getting near the end of the pandemic. But that is not what we see: we are less than half-way there."

...

LINDA-Gail Bekker, co-director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre and incoming International AIDS Society president, shares Beyrer’s fears, noting that Europe’s migrant crisis and Britain’s plans to withdraw from the EU raise questions about their future financial commitments.

"This epidemic is like none other in scale and intensity, and the job is not over," she says.

"If we disengage now, we will look back with huge regret."

The society’s biennial conference is the world’s biggest gathering of its kind, attracting scientists, politicians, policy makers, donor agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and activists. Next week’s meeting is expected to attract 18,000 delegates.

These gatherings are not just a talk shop. They have at various points in the history of the epidemic led to consensus on key scientific developments, and provided a forum in which civil society holds the powerful to account.

The 1996 Vancouver meeting provided the first evidence that triple therapy saved lives, marking a sea change in the world’s response to the disease.

The Durban AIDS conference in 2000 was a defining moment for treatment activism, generating such moral outrage at the high cost of treatment that it created the political momentum for the establishment of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria; the US President’s Plan for Emergency AIDS Relief, and the World Health Organisations "3 by 5" commitment to get 3-million patients on treatment by 2005, says South African National Aids Council CEO Fareed Abdullah.

"At that conference, it also became established in the world’s mind that SA was at war. We want this conference to make clear the contrast between then and now.

"We are doing well, but we know we have a long list of problems, and we want to show the world that we have the open-mindedness to listen," he says.

SA’s challenges are many: a weak public health system, frequent medicine shortages, and complex socioeconomic dynamics that load the dice against vulnerable groups, such as young women, mean the country is losing the prevention battle. There were 380,000 new infections in SA in 2015, according to UnAids.

...

THESE factors all undermine an effective response to HIV, says Mark Heywood, executive director of advocacy group Section 27, who believes the conference offers activists an opportunity to shake up the global AIDS response.

"The number one question is the quality of public health systems. You can’t get to 90-90-90 while health systems are crumbling," he says, referring to UnAids’ ambitious targets of ending the HIV pandemic by 2030 by increasing to 90% the proportion of people who know they have HIV, are on treatment, and have a suppressed viral load.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi readily acknowledges the problems confronting SA, but points to increased life expectancy, decreased maternal and child mortality, and lowered mother-to-child transmission as examples of progress. He hopes the conference, the first since the establishment of the Sustainable Development Goals, will give new impetus to the 90-90-90 targets.

Asked if the goals are attainable for SA, Motsoaledi responds: "Can we afford not to? If we don’t try, what then? Every time we lowered the threshold for starting treatment, people wondered where we would get the money, but we did."