The right sort of fat can do you a lot of good

UNDERSTANDING the composition of food and its chemical content is the first step to managing a diet. It is particularly important to know the composition of meat, since the fat content of meat has changed over time.

Research conducted by the University of Pretoria shows that different species have different fat content; that this fat content has changed in the past 40-plus years; and that the fat content of red meat is lower in SA than in the US and Australia.

Fat is an essential component of human bodies. It insulates the body from cold and helps it to absorb and transport fat-soluble vitamins. It is also a rich source of energy and is important for hormone production.

Every gram of fat in a body provides 37 kilojoules of energy. Other energy-providing nutrients, such as carbohydrates or proteins, produce only 17 kilojoules of energy for each gram.

Although all meat contains fat, the fat content of South African red meat has decreased considerably over time. Data on the physical composition of domestic beef shows this. Today’s meat has higher muscle content and less fat content.

In 1972, beef contained about 22.8% fat, 63.5% muscle, and 13.9% bone. By 2010, this had dropped to 18.6% fat, 64.8% muscle and 16.9% bone. Figures from 2014 show that there is now only 11% fat in a piece of beef, with 72% muscle and 17.3% bone. This decline in fat content means that South African beef can now be classified as lean.

This is reflected in the latest draft regulations on the labelling and advertising of foods that states that meat with a fat percentage of 5% to 10% can be classified as "lean".

The reduction in fat has been driven by a number of fact ors. These include farmers choosing lean breeds and meat being trimmed at retail outlets and then again at home before it is cooked. The study compared data from the US and Australia and found that South African lamb and mutton leg cuts contain notably less fat.

But not all fat is bad. Meat also contains "good fats". Nearly half of the fat in South African red meat consists of healthy mono-and polyunsaturated fatty acids. Diets high in monounsaturated fatty acids from olive oil, fish and certain meats such as lamb offer protection from coronary heart disease and certain types of cancers. Lamb and mutton are also natural sources of conjugated linoleic acid. A high intake has been linked to reductions in heart disease, cancer and cholesterol levels. Red meat, trimmed or not, compares favourably with other animal source foods such as chicken and pork.

The data shows that a roasted lamb loin chop trimmed of fat contains 7.8% fat, while a roasted chicken drumstick without the skin contains 9.8% fat. A slice of roast leg of lamb, untrimmed, contains 11.7% fat, while an untrimmed grilled pork loin contains 13.9%.

For those on the Banting low-carb, high-fat diet, or those steering clear of any fat in the era of "you are what you eat", knowing what is in all food gives us the power to make informed choices.

Hall is a researcher in human nutrition at University of Pretoria. This article first appeared on The Conversation.