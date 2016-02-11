Obese kids weigh on developing world’s health

CHILDHOOD obesity has reached alarming rates globally and become an "exploding nightmare" in the developing world including Africa, where the number of obese and overweight children under five years old has nearly doubled since 1990, a World Health Organisation (WHO) commission says.

The authors of the report from the Commission on Ending Childhood Obesity stress that the epidemic has not been treated as a grave public health issue and is regarded by some as a product of lifestyle choices by individuals and families.

But, following two years of research in more than 100 countries, the authors underscore that governments and global health organisations are central to reversing the scourge.

"What’s the big message? It’s not the kid’s fault," says commission co-chair Peter Gluckman.

Biological factors, inadequate access to healthy foods, a decline in physical activity in schools and the unregulated marketing of fattening foods are among the drivers of a worsening epidemic that requires a co-ordinated global response, the report says.

If not reversed, "the obesity epidemic has the potential to negate many of the health benefits that have contributed to the increased longevity observed in the world", adds the report, commissioned by the WHO.

Gluckman concedes that the commission’s recommendations — which range from promoting healthy lifestyles to higher taxes on sugary drinks — may seem like common sense. But, the commission notes, such strategies have not been implemented adequately anywhere in the world, while the number of obese and overweight children under five grew from 31-million to 41-million between 1990 and 2014.

"To date, progress in tackling childhood obesity has been slow and inconsistent," the report says.

Child obesity "is an exploding nightmare in the developing world", Gluckman says. The figures have surged in Africa, with the number of overweight or obese children under five nearly doubling from 1990 to 2014, from 5.4-million to 10.3-million.

The rate of increase in Asia is difficult to quantify, Gluckman says, but the continent accounts for nearly half (48%) of young children categorised as overweight or obese.

The report notes that in wealthier countries, poorer children are more likely to be obese, partly due to the relative affordability and abundance of fatty fast foods and high-sugar snacks. Conversely, in poorer countries, the children of wealthier families are more likely to be obese, including in cultures in which "an overweight child is often considered to be healthy".

The report outlines biological pathways that can expose children to an elevated risk of obesity once they are born. The first, called the mismatch pathway, results from even subtle malnutrition during pregnancy and early childhood, which can affect gene function and make a child far more likely to gain weight excessively.

The second, the developmental pathway, can occur when a mother entering pregnancy is obese or has pre-existing diabetes. This "predisposes the child to increased fat deposits associated with metabolic disease and obesity", the report says.

The report recommends an integrated response among governments, global health institutions and individuals, with Gluckman stressing that urging individuals to eat well and keep fit is not enough.

"Dieting and exercise alone are not the solution," Gluckman says. "We have responsibilities on behalf of the world’s children to stop them from being overly obese."

Asked about multinational food corporations that mass produce fattening products, he says some have breached international conventions on food marketing, but declines to name names.

Rather than shaming such companies, Gluckman says it is crucial to make the private sector "part of the solution", by using carrot-and-stick strategies to incentivise healthier products.

And, in what seemed to be a reference to food corporations, WHO director-general Margaret Chan told the agency’s executive committee this week that "Implementing the report’s recommendations will take political will and courage, as some go against the interests of powerful economic operators".

