Dyspraxia’s virtues offset its burdens

WHEN she returned from the summer break last year, British politician Emma Lewell-Buck searched in vain for her office.

Many visitors to Westminster are confused by its labyrinthine corridors. However, it was not just the layout that made her walk around the wrong floor of parliament.

Lewell-Buck, 37, has the life-long developmental disorder dyspraxia, which affects the way the brain organises movement and thought. "My sense of direction is very poor," she says.

"Even if I have a map, it may as well be a blank piece of paper. I have to find my way in an area through landmarks."

As with many people who have such a "hidden" condition, she has devised methods to cope at work. "My paper usage is probably tenfold everyone else’s," Lewell-Buck says.

Reading from a screen is a struggle, so she prints out documents and uses highlighters and colour-coded ring-binders to organise important topics.

She also accepts her limitations. "Spreadsheets are like hell on earth. Too much going on and too much can change at the press of one button. I find them impossible to deal with."

Although 3% of the UK adult population — including Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe — is thought to be affected, many people go undiagnosed.

"As a teenager, everything took twice as long for me to do well," says Lewell-Buck, who was 27 and studying for a Masters degree in social work when an educational psychologist diagnosed the disorder.

Dyspraxia can impinge on perception, memory and co-ordination, leaving some people to struggle with everyday tasks. On top of these challenges, dyspraxics face scepticism about the effect of the disorder on their abilities.

Indeed, dyspraxia goes far beyond occasional acts of clumsiness. Children may struggle to learn to write, cycle, catch a ball, grip a pencil and dress themselves. They may also have trouble planning work and processing instructions, difficulties that may stay with them in adulthood.

"Dyspraxia is real and affects everyday life. As well as the physical challenges it can bring, one of the most frustrating aspects is the gap between academic potential and performance," says Sally Payne, paediatric occupational therapist at the Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust and trustee of the UK Dyspraxia Foundation.

"People may be academically able, but unable to show it on paper."

NOW, this sometimes hidden capability is increasingly being noticed.

Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg has drawn attention to a dyspraxic teenager who created an app on developmental disorders.

The British intelligence agency GCHQ acknowledges that it needs different kinds of thinkers, such as dyspraxics, to remain on top of its game.

"We recognise that to continue as a world-class innovative organisation, we require a diverse workforce with different ways of thinking and we value these cognitive differences highly," it says.

It believes it has more than 300 employees with diverse neurological conditions that include dyspraxia.

In the wider workplace, however, dyspraxics can face barriers, such as employers’ use of online tests when hiring.

Iain Wilkie is a senior assurance partner at professional services firm EY in the UK, who was troubled in his early career by his stammer. He recognises it may be harder for people with certain conditions to get through stage one of the recruitment process.

Employers should be open to testing the same qualities in different ways if the candidate discloses the disorder, he says.

Wilkie helps steer EY’s support networks for staff with disabilities. "People with a long-term disability can be really attractive to us because they will have developed coping strategies," he says.

"They bring attributes such as resilience under pressure, empathy and listening skills."

Still, it can be tricky for bosses to know how to help dyspraxic staff. "One of the potential challenges for employers … is that the manager will not always know that the employee requires support, let alone what support they require," says Christopher Watkins of the London-based Business Disability Forum.

"The key is in trusting employees to know their own condition and what might help."

Hannah Europe-Finner, an NHS business consultant, chose to tell her employer and close colleagues straight away about her dyspraxia.

"Because they know I am dyspraxic, people are supportive and there is an attitude of ‘not to worry about it’, or laugh things off when you occasionally pour coffee all over your keyboard or fall off your chair.

"When I was younger, it was humiliating because I was so clumsy and poorly co-ordinated and I would be told off or ridiculed for it."

Europe-Finner, 29, uses a screen filter because she finds black type on white hard to read, and MindManager, a mapping program, to help her with organisation.

"Your natural state of being is entropy. It is quite chaotic. Anything that brings order is helpful. If you have a list, you know to do certain things. I write things down.

"The reading process for dyspraxics is harder. Listening to or watching something makes it easier to absorb and retain information effectively.

Dyspraxics, she says, discover their natural thought process is different, which brings fresh insights. "To cope, you have to learn the way other people think, on top of how you come to a conclusion.

"Also, because I was told at a young age that I was doing things wrong, that made me struggle with self-esteem. As a result, I recognise people’s feelings and subtle changes in their body language, which makes me a valuable member of a team," Europe-Finner says.

SOME dyspraxics believe the disorder is a gift. As Lewell-Buck says: "We are the creators, the innovators. And dyspraxic people are fun to be around, because we do see things in a different way."

(c) Financial Times Limited 2016