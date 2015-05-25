Suppliers get blame for drug stockouts

HEALTH Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has hit back after reports that state hospitals and clinics are suffering severe "stockouts" of essential drugs, including antiretrovirals, shifting the blame for the shortages to suppliers.

Dr Motsoaledi cut short his trip to the World Health Organisation in Geneva after media reports last week of severe shortages of essential medicines at state hospitals and clinics. He attributed these to suppliers that did not inform the government in time when they experienced difficulties with supplies or decided to discontinue products.

The minister yesterday denied reports of widespread shortages of essential medicines in state facilities, including the single-dose combination pill for HIV-positive patients. The only problem the government had last week was a shortage of Abacavir, which was beyond the control of his department, he said.

Abacavir, used for the treatment of HIV-positive children and adults whose bodies cannot tolerate the combined single pill, is supplied by JSE-listed groups Aspen Pharmacare, Adcock Ingram and Indian group Aurobindo Pharma.

About 3-million people in SA are on antiretroviral treatment.

"When a shortage occurs it is very easy to fiercely attack government for a ‘noncaring attitude, incompetence, cadre deployment and corruption’ as claimed by the Treatment Action Campaign. I must inform you that this shortage is a result of circumstances beyond our control," Dr Motsoaledi told a media briefing yesterday.

The three suppliers of Abacavir had informed the department that they had difficulties with the supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients to produce sufficient quantities of syrup and tablets. In addition, one supplier suffered three batch failures that had to be probed.

"At no stage did any company report that the shortages were related to nonpayment for antiretrovirals despite us asking them directly," he said. The latest information was that supplies of Abacavir should be normalised by the middle of next month, Dr Motsoaledi said.

Adcock spokeswoman Vicki St Quiton said the group was "seeking alternative sources of raw material for some products" but this would still have to be registered by the Medicines Control Council.

South African drug makers source raw materials mainly from India and China. The government’s plan to launch a company to produce active ingredients for antiretrovirals hit a snag when Swiss multinational Lonza pulled out of the venture.

Public hospitals and clinics are reported to be short of antibiotics‚ tuberculosis medicine‚ antipsychotics, and drugs for high blood pressure‚ anxiety and depression.

Dr Motsoaledi said provincial health departments usually discovered that suppliers were experiencing problems only long after placing orders, because companies did not disclose them "to protect their brand".

Replacing suppliers was often not practical as companies usually needed at least six weeks to deliver the first order.

Civil society group The Stop Stock Outs Project welcomed Dr Motsoaledi’s commitment to reducing stockouts. While he blamed manufacturing challenges, the organisation said the reports it got from patients and health workers indicated only 20% of reported cases were due to manufacturing issues.

It said 80% of reported cases were due to challenges between medicine depots and clinics at provincial and district levels such as incorrect quantities of drugs ordered, inaccurate forecasting, and poor stock management.