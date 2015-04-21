Formula ‘able to cut sweet tooth of sugar addict’

CALLING all serial dieters who went Banting because it is in vogue, but are struggling making a low-carb, low-sugar diet a permanent lifestyle. You may want to take a look at Karen Thompson and Kerry Hammerton’s Sugar Free: 8 Weeks to Freedom from Sugar and Carb Addiction — the latest addition to the low carb high fat (LCHF) way of eating. Their book claims to have the formula to rid you of your sweet tooth for good.

In just eight weeks, Hammerton and Thomson promise that you can kick your cravings for sugar and carbohydrates to the curb. But it will not be easy, as anyone who has ever tried to completely cut out their sugar intake will know.

Sugar Free, which is given a stamp of approval by Prof Tim Noakes, the modern advocate of the LCHF eating plan, acknowledges that, as with any addiction, the road to recovery begins with accepting that one is an addict. In this case, a sugar addict.

This is firmly emphasised by Ms Thomson, who draws parallels with her recovery from alcohol and drugs to that of breaking free from the shackles of sugar and carbohydrates.

The book then advises "the addict" to dissect their relationship with sugar through a series of questions, after which, ground rules are laid out for what can and cannot be eaten during an eight week recovery programme.

Practicing Banting practitioners will find this "acceptable" and "forbidden" food list all too familiar. From here on, the "user" is officially ready "to get clean".

Food lovers will relish in the various recipes contained throughout the book, which also caters for vegetarians. The recipes are also tailored for one to get the rest of the family on board, which is handy, but those with busy, on-the-go careers may have difficulty finding the time to make some of the lavish meals.

While the book does well to understand that the road to recovery is not smooth by dedicating a chapter to overcoming a relapse during the programme, one has to wonder how realistic it is to sustain a sugar-free lifestyle permanently. Sweet and starchy foods are everywhere and sugar and carbohydrates occur in almost everything we consume every day.

Complete freedom from sugar in just eight weeks may sound too good to be true for any dieter who has spent a lifetime on the battlefield against the white substance that has contributed to their ever expanding waistlines. But one cannot ignore the recent rise in sugar-related illness such as diabetes, arthritis and cancer. It is these illnesses that the authors work hard to draw the readers’ attention to, making the book more than just a how to guide to losing weight.