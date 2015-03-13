Tobacco-free world by 2040 ‘is winnable’

VITALITY Institute head Derek Yach has joined global public health experts in calling for the sale of tobacco products to be phased out by 2040, in an article published on Friday in the UK medical journal The Lancet.

The US-based institute was established by JSE-listed health and life insurer Discovery.

Tobacco is expected to cause 1-billion deaths worldwide by the end of this century, if efforts to tackle smoking and other tobacco products are not accelerated, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

More than 80% of those deaths will be in low and middle-income countries.

"A goal of a tobacco-free world by 2040 … is socially desirable, technically feasible and could become politically practical," Dr Yach and his co-authors wrote in a paper timed to coincide with the 2015 World Conference on Tobacco or Health taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

SA was regarded as a leader among developing countries in tobacco control, but could do more, Dr Yach said. "This year’s budget included increases in excise tax on all tobacco products, proof that it (is) committed….

"There are, however, several areas of weakness: the emergence of increased smoking among girls and women still does not evoke the type of outrage and action it should, children’s access to tobacco products remains weakly controlled and access to effective means of quitting remains poorly addressed."