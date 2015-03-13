If that sad old face in the mirror is troubling you, just peel it off

THE only uncomfortable effect from using a prescription cream on my newly peeled face was that my loved ones complained that I tasted bitter. Let’s just say it was better to refrain from any kisses.

I resorted to a skin peel after burning my face on a sun-kissed holiday. It was bad.

Skin peeling uses chemicals to remove the first layer of the skin, revealing a younger layer beneath.

It is becoming increasingly popular in SA, and men are joining the queue. Judging by the percentage of men visiting Dr Reza Mia for skin peeling, we are a generation in love with looking our best.

Mia, a GP with a special interest in aesthetic medicine, performs skin lightening, teeth whitening and wrinkle-reducing treatments.

He performed two procedures on my face: skin peeling, and fillers under my "tired" eyes and just above the eyelashes. Then he injected some around my "sad"-looking lip area.

...

THE first step was to numb the skin around the target areas. Then we waited for about 20 minutes before he injected Restylane.

This is the trade name for a range of injectable fillers with a specific formulation of nonanimal-sourced hyaluronic acid. The procedure is quick and painless, but if you are afraid of needles, this might not be for you. The only thing you feel is the sting, followed by the pressure from the release of the needle.

Next came a light chemical peel. Chemicals are "brushed" onto your face with cotton wool. You begin to feel a burning sensation, and only then is it safe to say the chemical peeling is done.

The day immediately after was the hardest. My face felt very sore and heavy. There was no denying a procedure had been done. I was warned not to wash my face for 12 hours after the peel. It sounded easy, until a very uncomfortable tingling feeling started, and itching that felt like it was coming from the inside the skin. Falling asleep was hard, but nothing a painkiller could not fix. The aftercare instructions are simple: cleanse your face regularly and use the prescription as prescribed by the doctor. "The less you moisturise the better," Mia said.

The pain had subsided by morning but I had what looked like black eyes, as though I had just lost a boxing fight against the Rose of Soweto, Dingaan Thobela. My face looked swollen and uncomfortable, but it was a small price to pay.

After cleansing the prescription was used. Mia also warned that it was "highly imperative" that a sunscreen be used at all times to prevent pigmentation. He supplied a product made by his practice with sun protection factor (SPF) 30.

Skin peeling does not mean small pieces of skin flake off your face every day. The progress is almost invisible except for a fine, itchy rash now and then, but Mia had warned me of this. "Do not scratch the rash if you can help it," he said. The appearance of my skin changed daily.

By the second week the black eyes had subsided a bit. They were there, but people no longer stared. A second peel was done as the progress was not as quick or visible as it should have been. Mia said this was not unexpected, and there was no real danger in doing a second peel.

...

EXACTLY a month later the difference became visible; my skin felt lighter and looked bright and clear. It was impossible not to love the results.

However, Francois Louw, a cosmetics manufacturer and developer, believes it is not necessary to do skin peeling, as there are a lot of products that are as effective as skin peeling without being as invasive.

"Chemical peels are immediate procedures and once they are done, people seem to forget about the aftercare, which is far more important," says Louw.

Pigmentation happens a lot faster on someone who has had a peel done, he says.

Because peeling takes off a layer of skin, it exposes a "new" layer that is more sensitive to the sun. This means those who have had the procedure must use high-factor sunscreen daily.

Mr Louw is not against skin peeling, he just warns that the skin will need treatment and care after the peeling, which is something people should consider before doing the peel.

"There are other skin treatments available — people shouldn’t neglect their skin by thinking each time they damage it, they can resort to skin peeling."

People have unrealistic expectations about the procedure, dermatologist Pholile Mpofu warns.

"There is nothing wrong with skin peeling, but it should be done on the right skin and the condition of the skin should be taken into consideration."

Side effects can include pigmentation if people do not use enough sunscreen and ensure appropriate skin care after having the procedure.

"Skin peeling should not be the solution to a skin problem, it should be a last resort. There is nothing wrong with it but look for other treatments before considering it," Dr Mpofu says.